'Inexcusable' Surprise Found In Traveler's Carry-On Bag At Albany International Airport

Agents made the discovery during a routine x-ray screening of the traveler’s carry-on bag Tuesday, Aug. 15, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced.

The Rensselaer County man, of Johnsonville, was found to have a 9mm handgun that was loaded with five bullets. Albany County Sheriff’s deputies confiscated the weapon.

Transportation officials said the man now faces a hefty federal fine, which can reach as high as $15,000 in some cases.

“A gun owner who possesses a New York State Pistol Permit should know the rules and not bring a loaded firearm to the checkpoint,” said Bart Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for airports in Upstate New York.

“Not knowing where your handgun is at all times is inexcusable and dangerous to the traveling public. I am grateful to the alertness of the TSA officers who detected the firearm and prevented it from being introduced to the plane."

According to TSA guidelines, those wishing to travel with a gun must pack the weapon unloaded in a locked, hard-sided case and declare it at the airline ticket counter.

Johnson recommended that those packing for an upcoming flight start with an empty bag in order to ensure they know exactly what’s inside.

“That goes for backpacks, roller bags, handbags, messenger bags and duffle bags,” he added.

Tuesday’s discovery marked the fourth firearm that TSA officers have uncovered at the airport this year, according to the agency.

In 2022, TSA officers uncovered 6,542 firearms at 262 out of 430 airport security checkpoints across the country. Of those, 88 percent were loaded.

Officers found seven guns at Albany International Airport during that same period.

More information on how to properly travel with a firearm and ammunition can be found on the TSA website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.