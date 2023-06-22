'Stiff Penalty' For Traveler Caught With Loaded Gun At Albany Airport

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers made the discovery Monday, June 19, at Albany International Airport, the agency announced.

During a routine X-ray screening, the Troy man was found to have a loaded .380 caliber gun inside his duffle bag along with his clothing.

The TSA agent immediately contacted the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, which came to the checkpoint and initially confiscated the weapon.

Deputies later allowed the man to leave the airport to secure his gun because he had a state gun permit, the TSA said.

The agency said the man faces a “stiff federal financial penalty” for bringing his gun to the airport. Depending on the circumstances, travelers found with such weapons can be fined up to $15,000.

“Carrying prohibited or illegal items to security checkpoints slows down the security lines for everyone,” said Bart Johnson, TSA’s federal security director for Upstate New York.

“If you’re flying this summer, it is vitally important to know that the items you have in your carry-on bag are allowed through our security checkpoints.”

Bart recommended that those packing for an upcoming flight start with an empty bag in order to ensure they know exactly what’s inside.

“That goes for backpacks, roller bags, handbags, messenger bags and duffle bags,” he added.

“I’m hopeful that this incident serves as a reminder to others who are traveling with a firearm, to take a few moments before you come to the airport to refresh your familiarity with the proper procedures on how to pack a gun for a flight.”

Monday’s discovery marked the third firearm that TSA officers have uncovered at the airport this year, according to the agency.

According to TSA guidelines, those wishing to travel with a gun must pack the weapon unloaded in a locked, hard-sided case and declare it at the airline ticket counter.

“By following this very simple procedure, the traveling public can be assured they are safe from potential harm,” the agency said in a statement.

In 2022, TSA officers uncovered 6,542 firearms at 262 out of 430 airport security checkpoints across the country. Of those, nearly 88 percent were loaded.

Officers found seven guns at Albany International Airport during that same period.

More information on how to properly travel with a firearm and ammunition can be found on the TSA website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.