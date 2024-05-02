The Albany County wreck happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, in Bethlehem, on State Route 85 near the Albany city limits.

Bethlehem Police said a 28-year-old Saratoga County man from Clifton Park was driving westbound on Route 85 when he crossed over the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle.

The driver of the eastbound car, 53-year-old Shawna Marzahl, of Selkirk, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Due to the impact of the crash, the vehicle directly behind Marzahl was struck by debris and sustained damage. The driver of the third car, a 20-year-old Slingerlands man, was unharmed.

The Clifton Park man was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Bethlehem Police and the Albany County Crash Investigation Team are investigating the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.