Overcast 46°

SHARE

Man Approaches Girl Near Van Corlaer School in Schenectady

Police are investigating after a girl said a male driver approached her near an elementary school in the region and made her feel “uncomfortable.”

Van Corlaer Elementary School in Schenectady.

Van Corlaer Elementary School in Schenectady.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

The Schenectady incident happened at around 7:45 a.m. Thursday, April 25, outside Van Corlaer Elementary School on Guilderland Avenue. 

Schenectady Police said the girl told school staff that she was walking in the area when a man approached her in a vehicle and began asking her questions that she wasn’t comfortable with.

School staff immediately contacted police and detectives with the department’s Youth Aid Bureau located the man a short time later.

No other information was released, and no arrests were made.

Schenectady Police said the incident is under investigation, but they have not received any reports of similar incidents.

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE