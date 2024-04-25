The Schenectady incident happened at around 7:45 a.m. Thursday, April 25, outside Van Corlaer Elementary School on Guilderland Avenue.

Schenectady Police said the girl told school staff that she was walking in the area when a man approached her in a vehicle and began asking her questions that she wasn’t comfortable with.

School staff immediately contacted police and detectives with the department’s Youth Aid Bureau located the man a short time later.

No other information was released, and no arrests were made.

Schenectady Police said the incident is under investigation, but they have not received any reports of similar incidents.

