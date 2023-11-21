Feast Without Fuss: Thanksgiving Dinner Served At These Capital Region Restaurants

The following eateries have announced that they will be open Thursday, Nov. 23, and serving traditional Thanksgiving meals:

Montgomery County

Raindancer Restaurant - 4582 NY-30 in Amsterdam.

Serving their regular dinner menu and a traditional turkey dinner from noon to 7 p.m.

Meal includes sliced turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, sausage stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, and choice of tossed or Caesar salad. Cost is $30.99.

Accepting takeout orders on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Call 518-842-2606 for reservations or takeout orders.

Find more information on its website.

Saratoga County

The Wishing Well - 745 Saratoga Road in Wilton.

Serving Thanksgiving dinner from noon to 6 p.m.

Meal includes roast turkey, mashed potatoes, yams, cornbread stuffing, gravy and cranberry. Cost is $46.

Also offering salmon, filet mignon, and roast prime rib.

Dessert choices include chocolate pot de creme and autumn spiced bread pudding with salted caramel.

Find more information on its website.

McGreivey’s Restaurant - 91 Broad Street in Waterford.

Serving traditional turkey dinner from 1 to 5 p.m. Cost is $30.

Also offering roast prime rib and shepherd’s pie.

Reservations required. Call 518-238-2020.

Find more information on its website.

Schenectady County

19th Hole Cafe at Brian Creek Golf Course - 2347 Pangburn Road in Rotterdam.

Serving in-house buffet at noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m., or a takeout package.

Comes with all the staples: Turkey, prime rib, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans almondine, candied yams, and cranberry sauce.

For dessert, choose from pumpkin or apple pies.

Reservations required by Tuesday, Nov. 21. Call 518-355-2314.

Find more information on its website.

Tops American Grill - 351 Duanesburg in Schenectady.

Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Serving traditional roast turkey placed on a mound of homemade stuffing and topped with gravy.

Comes with cranberry sauce, potato or rice pilaf and vegetables.

Also offering several holiday cocktails, including the "Not Your Grandma’s Apple Pie" martini, made with Fireball whiskey

Find more information on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.