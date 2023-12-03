Construction Begins On 60-Unit Affordable Housing Development In Schenectady

Construction crews broke ground on a new 60-unit affordable housing development in Schenectady’s Mont Pleasant neighborhood, at 918 Crane Street, on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Once completed, the Mosaic Apartments will feature one four-story building with 46 apartments and one three-story building with 14 apartments, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced.

The all-electric, energy-efficient development will include 30 apartments with onsite support services for seniors and those with disabilities.

Homes will be affordable to households earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income, according to the governor’s office.

Residents will also be given free high-speed internet service and laundry facilities in each building.

“Today’s investment in Schenectady will create dozens of much-needed affordable, energy-efficient apartments in the heart of one of the city’s most vibrant communities,” Hochul said.

“My administration is committed to addressing New York’s housing crisis by creating affordable and supportive housing opportunities that enhance neighborhoods for existing residents and future generations.”

The project was touted as continuing Hochul’s $25 billion comprehensive Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes across the state.

Of those, 10,000 offer support services for vulnerable populations.

Since 2018, New York Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) has created or preserved nearly 500 affordable homes in the city of Schenectady.

The development comes with a $27 million price tag, with $11 million coming from federal low-income housing tax credits.

Another $9 million in subsidy will come from HCR, with the New York State Office of Temporary Housing and Disability Assistance providing $4 million.

