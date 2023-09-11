Cold Case Confession: Niskayuna Man Admits Stabbing Woman To Death 29 Years Later, Police Say

Schenectady County resident Stephen Smerk, age 51, of Niskayuna, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the November 1994 killing of Robin Lawrence in Springfield, Virginia, police announced Monday, Sept. 11.

The 37-year-old mother was found dead from multiple stab wounds three days after the killing, on Nov. 20, 1994, according to police. Her 2-year-old daughter was also found in the home days later, unharmed.

Investigators developed a DNA profile, but at the time there was no match in any system for the recovered DNA.

Years would go by before a familial DNA match was found with Smerk, who detectives determined was working in the area at the time of the murder.

Pictures of Smerk from 1988 and 1998 were found and compared to a digital composite image created by Parabon NanoLabs, a DNA technology company in Northern Virginia that specializes in DNA phenotyping and genetic genealogy analysis.

Smerk confessed to Lawrence’s murder when detectives traveled to his home in Niskayuna, according to police.

He is currently waiting to be extradited to Fairfax County.

“Our cold case detectives exhibit unparalleled dedication when it comes to closing a case with many unknowns,” said Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis.

“This case is but one example of how our department’s police work goes above and beyond, and it exemplifies our commitment to delivering justice regardless of the timeline.”

Police are asking anyone with information in the case to contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-246-7800, option 2.

Tips can also be submitted through Crime Solvers online or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

