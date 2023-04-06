'It Has Been Our Pleasure': Restaurant In Delmar Closing After 8 Years In Business

A restaurant in the region known for its “fresh and wholesome comfort foods” is closing after eight years in business.

Delmar Bistro, located in the corner of a strip mall Delmar at 180 Delaware Avenue, will serve its last diners on Saturday, April 29, owner Cindy Leffler announced on Facebook.

“It has been our pleasure to be here for the past 8 years.” Leffler said. “We are grateful for all of your support over the years.”

Established in August 2015, Delmar Bistro serves up an array of burgers, sandwiches, and salads in a family-friendly, comfortable atmosphere, according to its website.

Among the many entrees adorning the menu is the lemon butter shrimp, sauteed in butter and garlic with lemon, herbs, and wine, topped with parmesan cheese.

Leffler’s post did not say why she was closing the eatery, but she told WTEN she “just can’t survive the aftermath of the pandemic.”

“We incurred debt trying to stay afloat through it and I just want to cut my losses,” she told the outlet. “It doesn’t look like things will improve anytime soon.”

Delmar Bistro is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Find out more on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.