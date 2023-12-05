Big Lots Closing Colonie Store

In Albany County, the discount retailer will shutter its Colonie store – located at 1892 Central Avenue – by the end of January 2024, a company spokesperson confirmed to Daily Voice.

“Consistent with standard retail practices, we review our store footprint on an ongoing basis to make sure we’re best positioned to serve our customers and our business,” they said. “Sometimes this process results in store closings or relocations.”

Big Lots shoppers can still visit the following Capital Region locations:

Montgomery County

Amsterdam - 4879 NY-30

Rensselaer County

Troy - 120 Hoosick Street

Saratoga County

Clifton Park - 54 Crossing Boulevard

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots has more than 1,400 stores across the United States.

