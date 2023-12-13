A 15-year-old boy from the region who was missing for two days has been found.

Adrian MacDuff, of Albany, had last been seen at around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, near the Neil Hellman School on Academy Road.

On Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 13, Albany Police announced that the boy had been located and is safe.

No other information was given.

Original story:

Police are asking for help in locating a 15-year-old boy from the region who has been missing for two days.

Adrian MacDuff, of Albany, was last seen at around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, near the Neil Hellman School, a special education school located on Academy Road, according to Albany Police.

MacDuff was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, red and brown sneakers, and a red backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-462-8039

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.