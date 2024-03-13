Aspiring Pharmacist Killed By Train In Schodack Remembered For 'Kindhearted, Gentle Spirit'

Rensselaer County resident Kevin Ackerman, age 22, of Castleton-on-Hudson, died Wednesday, March 6, after being hit by an Amtrak train in the town of Schodack.

New York State Police said the incident happened at around 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of River Road and Hamilton Way, just yards from the Hudson River Foods warehouse.

Ackerman suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

In the days since, condolences have flooded in for the young man, who was studying to become a pharmacist at the University at Buffalo.

“One of the proudest moments of his life was when he received his white coat,” his obituary says.

Born on Jan. 16, 2002 in Albany, Ackerman was “very-well read” with a vocabulary “second to none,” reads his memorial.

Relatives attributed his affinity for learning to his favorite teachers, Mr. Finney, Mr. Austin, Mr. Frese, and Mrs. Racz.

“He was a devoted son, brother and friend whose kindhearted, gentle spirit surrounded all who were lucky enough to be in his company,” his obituary says.

Ackerman is survived by his parents, Karen and Kevin, and his sister Kate.

A visitation is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Castleton Funeral Home in Castleton-On-Hudson.

