22-Year-Old Struck, Killed By Amtrak Train In Schodack

The Rensselaer County incident happened at around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, in Schodack.

New York State Police said Kevin Ackerman, of Castleton-on-Hudson, was walking near the intersection of River Road and Hamilton Way when he was struck by an Amtrak train.

The train immediately stopped and contacted emergency services.

Ackerman suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The incident happened just yards from the Hudson River Foods warehouse. It was not immediately clear whether Ackerman was an employee at the business.

New York State Police are investigating the collision.

