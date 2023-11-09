16-Year-Old, Second Suspect Nabbed After Robbery, Police Chase In Troy

Police in Rensselaer County were called at around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, for a robbery in Troy’s Lansingburgh neighborhood, near 5th Avenue and 112th Street.

The 57-year-old victim told officers that the suspects stole prescription pills from him, according to Troy Police. The man was not injured during the ordeal.

Officers searched the surrounding area and located two male suspects a short time later. They tried running from police but were quickly arrested.

While being apprehended, one of the suspects was found with a loaded, illegal handgun, police said.

The suspects were identified as 22-year-old Reynaldo Moya, of Troy, and a 16-year-old boy. Police did not name the juvenile suspect due to his age.

Both individuals are charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of Robbery

Criminal use of a firearm

Criminal possession of stolen property

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.