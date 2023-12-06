15-Year-Old Student Brings Gun To Albany School, Police Say

Albany Police were called just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, for a person with a weapon at Green Tech High Charter School, located on Slingerland Street.

Officers spoke with school officials and arrested the teen after finding him with a handgun, police said.

Nobody was injured and an investigation found that the teen did not threaten to shoot anyone.

The teen, whose name is not being released due to his age, is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

He was pre-arraigned Tuesday evening and was taken to the Albany County Juvenile Secure Facility.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Albany County Family Court on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The incident came one day after a 14-year-old student was arrested for allegedly bringing a knife to Albany High School.

Nobody was injured, but the incident forced the campus into a brief lockdown.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.