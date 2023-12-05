14-Year-Old Student With Knife Prompts Lockdown At Albany High School, Police Say

Police in Albany were called at around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, for a person with a weapon at Albany High School.

When they arrived, they located the student and arrested him without incident, according to Albany Police.

An investigation found that there was an altercation between students in the hallway shortly before police arrived.

The incident forced the campus into a brief lockdown.

Nobody was injured during the ordeal.

The 14-year-old suspect, whose name is not being released due to his age, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by persons under 16.

He was later released to his parents.

