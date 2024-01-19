14-Year-Old Dies From Gunshot At Capital Region Home

Emergency crews in Albany were called to a residence on New Hope Terrace shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, for someone who may have shot himself.

Inside, officers found the teen dead from a gunshot wound, according to Albany Police.

It was not immediately clear whether the shooting was accidental or intentional, or whether any adults were present at the time.

No other details were given.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.