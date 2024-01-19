Mostly Cloudy 22°

14-Year-Old Dies From Gunshot At Capital Region Home

A 14-year-old boy has died from a gunshot wound suffered at a home in the region.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
Emergency crews in Albany were called to a residence on New Hope Terrace shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, for someone who may have shot himself.

Inside, officers found the teen dead from a gunshot wound, according to Albany Police.

It was not immediately clear whether the shooting was accidental or intentional, or whether any adults were present at the time.

No other details were given.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

