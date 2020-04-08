Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Armonk Daily Voice serves Armonk, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Armonk Daily Voice serves Armonk, NY

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Tropical Storm Isaias: Metro-North Suspends Service Due To High Winds, Hazardous Conditions
News

Thousands In Westchester Without Power As Tropical Storm Isaias Hits Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Con Edison Outage Map at 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
The Con Edison Outage Map at 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Photo Credit: Con Edison

Thousands of residents are without power as Tropical Storm Isaias brings whipping winds and rain to the region, toppling trees limbs and power lines.

Con Edison was reporting 101 outages impacting 1,868 of their 360,045 Westchester customers as of 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Of NYSEG's 33,278 customers in Westchester, 1,678 were without power.

More than 100 Con Ed customers in Yonkers (534), Greenburgh (346), Rye (240), Pleasantville (218), Larchmont (140), and Mount Pleasant (117) were reporting outages.

Other outages were reported in Bronxville, Cortlandt, Croton-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry, Eastchester, Harrison, Hastings-on-Hudson, Irvington, Mamaroneck, Mount Vernon, New Castle, New Rochelle, North Castle, Peekskill, Rye Brook, Scarsdale, Tarrytown, White Plains, and Yorktown.

The estimated time of restoration listed on the Con Edison website was 3:30 p.m.

According to NYSEG, 776 customers in Bedford are without power, followed by Pound Ridge (465), Lewisboro (435), and North Salem (2).

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates as Tropical Storm Isaias passes through the region.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Armonk Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.