Thousands In Westchester Without Power As Tropical Storm Isaias Hits Area

Thousands of residents are without power as Tropical Storm Isaias brings whipping winds and rain to the region, toppling trees limbs and power lines.

Con Edison was reporting 101 outages impacting 1,868 of their 360,045 Westchester customers as of 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Of NYSEG's 33,278 customers in Westchester, 1,678 were without power.

More than 100 Con Ed customers in Yonkers (534), Greenburgh (346), Rye (240), Pleasantville (218), Larchmont (140), and Mount Pleasant (117) were reporting outages.

Other outages were reported in Bronxville, Cortlandt, Croton-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry, Eastchester, Harrison, Hastings-on-Hudson, Irvington, Mamaroneck, Mount Vernon, New Castle, New Rochelle, North Castle, Peekskill, Rye Brook, Scarsdale, Tarrytown, White Plains, and Yorktown.

The estimated time of restoration listed on the Con Edison website was 3:30 p.m.

According to NYSEG, 776 customers in Bedford are without power, followed by Pound Ridge (465), Lewisboro (435), and North Salem (2).

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates as Tropical Storm Isaias passes through the region.

