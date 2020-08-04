Tropical Storm Isaias Update: 100K Without Power In Westchester; 2.5M Outages On East Coast

More 100,000 Westchester residents were left without power as Tropical Storm Isaias brought whipping winds approaching 80 mph swept through the region, leaving millions on the East Coast without power.

Con Edison crews are working to repair a total of 5,401 reported outages in Westchester, which is impacting 77,741 of their 360,045 customers. NYSEG is also reporting an additional 28,209 outages in Westchester.

Yonkers (7,937 outages) was hit the hardest by the storm, and there were more than 3,000 outages reported in New Rochelle (5,753), Greenburgh (4,466), Harrison (3,859), White Plains (3,835), Mount Kisco (3,684), Mamaroneck (3,454), Mount Pleasant (3,204), according to Con Edison.

NYSEG was reporting more than 4,500 outages in Somers (6,954), Bedford (6,572), Yorktown (5,552), and Lewisboro (4,848).

While wind gusts peaked near 80 mph, sustained winds of approximately 50 mph with gusts approaching 70 mph are expected to continue into the evening.

In total, Tropical Storm Isaias has knocked out power to more than 2.5 million on the East Coast amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the wind gusts, fallen trees, downed power lines, and poles, numerous Westchester streets were forced to close as crews worked to clear roadways to allow traffic to pass.

The hazardous weather also led to a temporary shutdown of Metro-North lines.

Rainfall wrapped up in the area by about 4 p.m. Tuesday, with less rain falling than expected due to the rapid pace of the system. Strong winds are expected to continue through much of the evening.

