Woman Struck By NJ Transit Train In Hackettstown

The woman was struck by the Montclair-Boonton Line train 1074 east of High Street in Hackettstown shortly after 8:25 a.m., a New Jersey Transit spokesperson told Daily Voice.

The train had left Hackettstown at 8:24 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 10:30 a.m., authorities said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The four customers and the crew members on board were unharmed.

While the train was cancelled, substitute busing was being provided from Hackettstown to MSU with a transfer at MSU for rail service:

The investigation is being handled by the New Jersey Transit Police.

