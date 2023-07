The second-tier prizewinning ticket, which matched all five white balls, was sold at the Wawa on Route 31 in Flemington.

The winning numbers for the Monday, July 3, drawing were: 15, 26, 31, 38, and 61. The Red Power Ball number was 03. The Power Play was 3X.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $546 million, and the next drawing will be held Wednesday, July 5.

