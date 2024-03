At 4:22 a.m., a tractor trailer was making a right turn from a parking lot onto Route 46 West in Knowlton Township when it crossed over the solid lines and crashed into the front of a car traveling eastbound, Troy McNair, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

There were minor injuries, McNair said. The crash remains under investigation, McNair said.

