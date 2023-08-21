These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Hunterdon County, Report Says

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Hunterdon County” report:

No. 1 - Hunterdon Central Regional High School

No. 2 - North Hunterdon High School

No. 3 - Voorhees High School

No. 4 - Hunterdon County Academies

No. 5 - Delaware Valley Regional High School

The top three high schools earned an overall A grade, with numbers four and five not far behind at an A-.

The same can be said for teachers and academics categories, which drew A ratings for the top three schools.

Sports were ranked highly as well, with four of the top five schools earning an A-, A, or A+.

Hunterdon Central Regional High School earned an A+ in the food category, while the others earned impressive B ratings or higher.

Four of the top five Hunterdon County schools also boast grades of B- or B when it comes to diversity.

Finally, four of the top five maintain exceptional student-teacher ratios of either 10 to one, 11 to one, or 12 to one.

Click here for the complete list from Niche.

