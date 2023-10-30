‘Sweet, Kind Soul:’ Erik Eckert Of Phillipsburg Dies, 34

Born in Livingston, Erik graduated from Phillipsburg High School in 2006 and had worked in sales at a travel company, his obituary says.

Erik loved football, especially rooting for the Green Bay Packers. He channeled his creativity by attending concerts, most recently, Pantera and Metallica, his memorial says.

He also had a softer side that gave him a passion for animals and children.

Above all, Erik leaves a legacy as a “sweet, kind soul who was willing to help anyone.”

Erik is survived by his loving mother, Barbara (White) Eckert; cherished brother Nicholas; his paternal grandmother Bernadette Eckert; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and his girlfriend Meghan Marquis, and her children Ben and Billy. He was predeceased by his father, William Eckert, and his paternal grandfather, William.

Several friends and loved ones took to social media to share touching tributes following the Phillipsburg native’s tragic passing:

“Thank you for being you and I’m so grateful for the time and memories we share forever,” reads one tribute.

“It will never be the same with out you.”

Erik’s memorial was held Saturday, Oct. 28 at Devlin Funeral Home in Phillipsburg.

Click here to view the full obituary of Erik W. Eckert.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.