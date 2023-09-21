Support Surges For Beloved Warren County Dad Left With ‘Catastrophic’ Injuries After Bad Fall

Doug Ferry is in need of home nurses and home care after suffering a bad fall in April, including a neck fracture, spinal cord bruise, and other spinal cord injuries, according to a GoFundMe launched out of Blairstown by Karen Ferrone, who says he was just sent home.

“We just can't do it all ourselves, we need to bring people in for round the clock care,” Ferrone writes.

Ferry has already had three major surgeries for his injuries and is unable to care for himself following his fall, Ferrone says.

“I need your help for him. I need to bring in caretakers ASAP,” reads the campaign.

More than $5,500 had been raised as of Thursday, Sept. 21.

The fundraiser was picking up traction on social media as well.

“One of our members needs some help,” reads a post from the Chester First Aid Squad.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Nursing Care and Aid Care for Doug Ferry’ on GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.