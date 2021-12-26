These Are The Best High Schools In Warren County, Website Says

A school isn't just a building. It's a home: A a place for children to foster self-confidence, learn social skills and explore their strengths.

Many factors go into what makes a great school, and Niche.com has crunched that data to compile its latest rankings of the best K-12 public and private schools in America (click here for more on methodology).

The website broke it down even further, compiling a list of the best high schools in Warren County.

"One thing that sets Niche's rankings apart is we consider the entire student experience, including what students do after high school, and the college search process — specifically college entrance exams — were greatly impacted during the last year," Niche says.

"As a result of this change, we have updated our methodology to de-emphasize the importance of SAT and ACT scores."

The weight for any factor that considers standardized test scores has been reduced by a third for the 2022 rankings as colleges still require test scores, but the future of standardized testing remains unclear, the website said.

The top five high schools in Warren County are as follows, Niche says:

1: Blair Academy

2: Warren Hills Regional High School

3: North Warren Regional High School

4: Hackettstown High School

5: Belvidere High School

Click here for the full list of best high schools in Warren County.

