'Outstanding Honor:' Pair Of Phillipsburg HS Juniors Qualify As National Merit Scholars

A pair of Phillipsburg High School juniors have been named as National Merit Scholars based on a series of their standardized test scores, the Superintendent said.

Michael Juliano and Joshua Nowak met the requirements for the 2022 National Merit Scholar Program due to their 2020 PSAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test score, the Phillipsburg School District Superintendent said Friday on Facebook.

Juliano and Nowak scored in the top 50,000 students from more than 1.5 million entrants.

The top scorers in each state will named National Merit Semifinalists in September and represent 16,000 of the 50,000 students.

Those selected as semifinalists will then have the opportunity to pursue the competition for about 7,600 National Merit Scholarships to be offered in 2022.

“On behalf of the Philipsburg Board of Education, I want to congratulate them on this outstanding honor and wish them the best of luck through this competition,” the Superintendent said.

