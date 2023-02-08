Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Thieves Steal Teresa Giudice's Car Day New Season Of 'RHONJ' Premiers: Police
Schools

Municipal Building, Schools Shelter-In-Place In Washington Township

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Warren Hills Regional High School
Warren Hills Regional High School Photo Credit: Facebook

The municipal building and schools in Washington Township were ordered to shelter in place due to an incident in an adjoining county, authorities said.

Washington Township police said its department was working with other law enforcement agencies on an investigation outside Warren County. 

Police issued the shelter-in-place order at 8:25 a.m. at all district school buildings. 

The investigation is ongoing but the shelter-in-place orders were lifted at about 10 a.m.

"We have just been notified by the Washington Police Department that the Shelter-In-Place has been lifted. Everyone at the schools are safe and returning to our normal school environment," Warren Hills Regional High School posted on Facebook. "Thanks to our students and staff for their cooperation and patience."

to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.