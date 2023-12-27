Collen M. Brown, 25, of Jamaica, NY, was driving a pickup truck eastbound alongside a tractor-trailer when he fired a 9 mm handgun at its engine compartment around 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.

The tractor-trailer became disabled, pulled over, and the driver contacted police as Brown continued eastbound, the prosecutor said. He was identified with help from the NJ State Police Perryville Barracks and State Police Troop B Criminal Investigations Office.

Brown was charged with two counts of aggravated assault (attempting to cause bodily harm and knowingly pointing a firearm) as well as various weapons offenses.

He was being held at the Warren County Correctional Center pending a detention hearing, which was scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 2.

