Worker Airlifted After Falling From Roof In Hunterdon County [DEVELOPING]

A worker was airlifted with traumatic injuries Tuesday afternoon after falling from a roof in Hunterdon County, initial reports say.

The worker fell from a roof on Cokesbury Califon Road in Lebanon just before 1:10 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

Northstar was requested to fly the victim to a local hospital with a landing zone at the Cokesbury Methodist Church, the report says.

New Jersey State Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

