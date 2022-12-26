Woman Flown To Hospital With Facial Injuries After Hackettstown Hammer Attack: Police

A 28-year-old woman was flown to a hospital after a 42-year-old man smashed her car windows with a hammer, wounding her face in Hackettstown, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. at the Douglas Blake Memorial Field on Monday, Dec. 26, police said.

There, the 42-year-old man from Mansfield Township took a hammer to two windows of the victim's vehicle, leaving her with serious injuries to her face.

She was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center and he was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, simple assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

He was then lodged in the Warren County Correctional Facility. This was an isolated incident and there is no threat or danger to the public.

