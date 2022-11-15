Woman Dies From Smoke Inhalation In Warren County Fire: Reports

Smoke inhalation claimed the life of a 68-year-old woman after a Warren County house fire Sunday night, reports say.

Rohna Labruzzo was alone as firefighters responded to the blaze at her home on the 400 block of Victory Avenue in Pohatcong, LehighValleyLive said citing Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer.

She was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Phillipsburg and pronounced dead a short time later, the outlet says.

An autopsy Monday ruled Labruzzo’s cause of death as smoke inhalation, according to WFMZ.

Fire departments from Pohatcong, Alpha, and Stewartsville doused the blaze within around 20 minutes, the report said citing Pohatcong Fire Chief Tom Nigro. It was not considered suspicious.

Click here for the full report from LehighValleyLive.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.