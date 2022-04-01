Contact Us
Warren County Woman Accused Of Selling Ecstasy: Police

Valerie Musson
Hackettstown police
Hackettstown police Photo Credit: Hackettstown Police Department/Facebook

A Warren County woman accused of selling ecstasy was arrested following a two-week investigation, authorities said.

Elizabeth B. Racanelli, 19, was arrested Dec. 22, Hackettstown Police said Tuesday.

Racanelli, of Mansfield Township, was charged with third-degree distribution of ecstasy, third-degree possession with intent to distribute ecstasy and employing a juvenile in a drug distribution scheme, police said.

Racanelli is scheduled to appear in court.

Assisting agencies include the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, Mansfield Township Police Department, Washington Township Police Department (Warren County), and the New Jersey State Police.

