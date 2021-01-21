Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Bucks
  • Northampton
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Video Shows Suspect Slashing One Officer, Shot At By Others In Clifton Hotel
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Warren County Walmart Employee, 17, Took Photos Of Cards From Dropped Wallet, Spent 3 Grand

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Walmart in Mansfield Commons
Walmart in Mansfield Commons Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 17-year-old girl was working at a Warren County Walmart when she racked up more than $3,000 in charges on credit cards she found in a lost wallet, authorities said.

The employee — whose name was not released — found a wallet on the floor and snuck to the bathroom to take photos of the credit cards inside on May 24, authorities said.

The former employee then used the information to rack up charges totaling $3,097.39 Mansfield Township Police said.

The teen was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with credit card fraud.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.