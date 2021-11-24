Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
Warren County Sex Offender, 31, Charged With Selling Xanax, Prosecutor Says

Valerie Musson
Washington Township Police Department
Washington Township Police Department Photo Credit: Washington Township Police via Facebook

A 31-year-old man previously charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl has been accused of selling Xanax in Warren County, authorities said Wednesday.

Raymond Brobst, of E. Johnson Street in Washington, was arrested following a four-week investigation by the Warren County Prosecutor's Office Narcotics Task Force, Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

Brobst was charged with two counts of third-degree distribution of CDS, third-degree distribution of CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone and third-degree failure to register with Washington Township police as a sex offender, authorities said.

Third-degree offenses are punishable by up to five years in state prison.

Brobst was being held in the Warren County Correctional Center pending a court hearing.

Brobst was previously charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Greenwich Township in 2010, LehighValleyLive reported citing court records.

Assisting agencies include the Hackettstown Police Department, Washington Township Police Department (Warren County), Phillipsburg Police Department and New Jersey State Parole.

