Warren County Mechanic Hospitalized After Tire Explodes In His Face

Cecilia Levine
Pryslak Sod Farms, Great Meadow
Pryslak Sod Farms, Great Meadow Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Warren County mechanic was hospitalized after a tire exploded in his face, State Police said.

The 59-year-old mechanic was transported to Morristown Medical Center with facial injuries after a tire accidentally blew up on him around 2:10 Saturday afternoon, at Pryslak Sod Farms, in Great Meadows, Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

The mechanic was "conscious and talking" following the Shades of Death Road incident, which was deemed accidental and non-suspicious, Goez said.

The cause was not immediately known, Goez said.

