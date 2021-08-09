Warren County Man, 31, Threw Brick Through Bay Window Of Hackettstown Home, Police Say

A 31-year-old man threw a brick through the bay window of a home in Hackettstown over the holiday weekend, authorities charged.

Ralph Finn is accused of throwing the brick through the window of a home on the 300 block of Lafayette Street just after midnight Monday, police said in a release.

Finn, of Hackettstown, was allegedly involved in an unspecified incident with another person and the victim earlier that night before returning to cause the property damage, police said.

Finn was charged with criminal mischief and released pending an appearance in court.

