Victim Airlifted Following Serious Motorcycle Crash In Hunterdon County

One person was flown to a nearby hospital Wednesday evening after a serious crash involving a car and motorcycle in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

The crash occurred near Pittstown Road and Baker Road in Franklin Township shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to the Quakertown Fire Company.

Emergency crews responded within five minutes and found a trauma patient requiring transportation, the department said.

A NorthSTAR medical helicopter landed at Sky Manor Airport to take the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment of traumatic injuries.

The scene was cleared within an hour, the department said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

