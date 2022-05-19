Trapped Kitten Rescued From Wheel Well At Warren County ShopRite

Emergency crews were quick to save a kitten that had become trapped in a vehicle’s wheel well in the parking lot of a Warren County ShopRite.

The Tri-County Volunteer Fire Company responded to the store on Route 57 in Mansfield Township around 5 p.m., the department said.

Chief Kostenbader worked alongside Schooley's Mountain Fire Co. 3’s Chief Welch, who had been inside the store during the initial call, authorities said.

The pair worked together to safely extricate the kitten — named “Mercedes” by the township’s animal control officer — from the wheel well of the vehicle.

Mercedes was then taken to Common Sense for Animals for further care — all nine lives still preserved.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.