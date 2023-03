A tractor-trailer flipped causing major delays in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1 on Route 202/31 in Flemington Borough, police said.

No serious injuries were reported but the truck's driver was taken to Hunterdon Medical Center for examination, police said.

Big rigs from Superior Towing were called to get the truck upright.

