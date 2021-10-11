Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Union County Woman Admits Destroying Evidence In $400,000 COVID Unemployment Scam
DV Pilot Police & Fire

‘That Was Terrifying:’ Warren County Woman, 21, Says She Was Almost Abducted At Walmart

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Walmart in Phillipsburg
Walmart in Phillipsburg Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Warren County woman took to social media to warn others after she says she was almost abducted in the parking lot of a local Walmart.

Kelly Lynch, 21, had just exited the Phillipsburg Walmart when she noticed that her car was surrounded by two white panel vans around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 5, she tells Daily Voice.

Two men were inside the van to the right of Lynch’s vehicle as she began unloading her bags inside her trunk, she recalls.

Then, another man approached the van to Lynch’s right and started talking to her — apparently in an attempt to distract her — while opening the trunk.

There may have been another car near the white panel van as well, she said. But something seemed off.

“I’ve never gotten into my car so quickly and drove away,” said Lynch, of Lopatcong.

While Lynch says she didn’t notify the police because she was in a rush, she warns other women to stay aware of their surroundings.

“Everyone please be aware of your surroundings because that was terrifying,” she said. “I guess I can’t go to Walmart alone anymore.”

As always, anyone who witnesses suspicious activity should report it to police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.