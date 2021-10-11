‘That Was Terrifying:’ Warren County Woman, 21, Says She Was Almost Abducted At Walmart

A Warren County woman took to social media to warn others after she says she was almost abducted in the parking lot of a local Walmart.

Kelly Lynch, 21, had just exited the Phillipsburg Walmart when she noticed that her car was surrounded by two white panel vans around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 5, she tells Daily Voice.

Two men were inside the van to the right of Lynch’s vehicle as she began unloading her bags inside her trunk, she recalls.

Then, another man approached the van to Lynch’s right and started talking to her — apparently in an attempt to distract her — while opening the trunk.

There may have been another car near the white panel van as well, she said. But something seemed off.

“I’ve never gotten into my car so quickly and drove away,” said Lynch, of Lopatcong.

While Lynch says she didn’t notify the police because she was in a rush, she warns other women to stay aware of their surroundings.

“Everyone please be aware of your surroundings because that was terrifying,” she said. “I guess I can’t go to Walmart alone anymore.”

As always, anyone who witnesses suspicious activity should report it to police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.