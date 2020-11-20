Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
State Troopers Rescue Fallen Hunterdon County Woman With Dementia, 71, Trapped In Bushes

State troopers in Hunterdon County came to the rescue of a 71-year-old woman with dementia who got lost while wandering in the woods earlier this week. Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police via Facebook

State troopers in Hunterdon County came to the rescue of a 71-year-old woman with dementia who got lost and trapped in a patch of bushes while wandering in the woods earlier this week.

The woman’s daughter contacted Kingwood Station troopers shortly before 9:25 p.m. Tuesday with reports that her mother had walked away from her East Amwell home and had not yet returned.

The woman was located in a nearby patch of woods with an aerial search before troopers approached her on foot and untangled her from a thick brush that she had fallen and become trapped in, authorities said.

The woman was treated at the scene by Amwell Valley Ambulance and taken to a local hospital, where she is expected to make a full recovery.

“Due to the quick actions of the troopers and first responders, the woman was provided with the care she needed,” police said.

