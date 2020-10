All lanes have reopened after a tractor-trailer went up in flames on Route 78 westbound in Hunterdon County Tuesday afternoon, State Police said.

The trailer blaze broke out near milepost 14 in Union Township just after 1 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Jeff Flynn told Daily Voice.

No injuries were reported, Flynn said.

The area was cleared with all lanes reopened about an hour later, authorities said.

