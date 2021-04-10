State Police Seek ID For Suspect In Warren County Business Theft

Recognize him? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say stole equipment from a Warren County business.

The man pictured above was caught on surveillance footage breaking into a business property on Broadway Road in Franklin Township around 6 p.m. on Sept. 23, state police said.

The man, believed to be Hispanic, stole jumper cables and ratchet straps and drove away in a white semi-truck with the word "Logistics" on the side of it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police Washington Station at 908-689-3101. Anonymous tips are welcome.

