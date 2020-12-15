Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

DV Pilot Police & Fire

State Police: Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Warren County SUV Crash

Valerie Musson
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A 56-year-old Warren County pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 519 Tuesday morning, state police said.

George Harman, of Belvidere, was hit by a Honda Element traveling south on Route 519 near Windtryst Way in White Township just after 6:10 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

Harman was killed in the crash, Curry said.

The road was closed for more than two hours following the crash, causing mild traffic congestion, Curry said.

Additional details were not immediately available. 

