Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
State Police: Man Charged After Falsely Reporting Armed Robbery At Warren County Dunkin Donuts

Valerie Musson
Dunkin Donuts on Hope Blairstown Road in Hope
Dunkin Donuts on Hope Blairstown Road in Hope Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 22-year-old man was charged after falsely reporting an armed robbery at a Warren County Dunkin Donuts Wednesday night, state police said.

John Visintin of Elmhurst, NY told state police that he was robbed at knifepoint at the Dunkin Donuts on Hope Blairstown Road in Hope shortly after 5:45 p.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

Further investigation revealed that the robbery did not, in fact, occur, Goez said.

Visintin was arrested and charged with falsely reporting a crime to law enforcement, Goez said.

He remained held at the Warren County Correctional Facility.

