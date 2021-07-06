Contact Us
State Police: Driver, 33, Killed In Fiery Tractor-Trailer Crash In Hunterdon County

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
Intersection of Routes 519 and 619 in Milford
Intersection of Routes 519 and 619 in Milford Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 33-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a fiery tractor-trailer crash in Hunterdon County Sunday afternoon, state police said.

Michael Shorter of Atlanta, Georgia was driving the trailer through the intersection of Routes 519 and 619 in Milford when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a guardrail, a utility pole, the deck of a residence and a tree around 2 p.m., NJSP Trooper Lawrence Peele told Daily Voice.

The cab of the trailer went up in flames and trapped Shorter, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Peele said.

The intersection was closed for approximately 7 hours following the crash, which remains under investigation, authorities said.

