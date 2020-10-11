Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
State Police: Box Truck Overturns, Spills Tires, Debris Across Route 78

Route 78 eastbound was shut down for more than three hours Tuesday morning after a box truck overturned and spilled tires and debris all over the roadway, state police said.
Route 78 eastbound was shut down for more than three hours Tuesday morning after a box truck overturned and spilled tires and debris all over the roadway, state police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

The truck overturned near milepost 29.8 between Lebanon and Bedminster, causing the tires and debris inside to spill onto the road shortly before 6:30 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Peele said.

All lanes were re-opened around 9:30 a.m., Peele said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

