State Police: Box Truck Overturns, Spills Tires, Debris Across Route 78

Route 78 eastbound was shut down for more than three hours Tuesday morning after a box truck overturned and spilled tires and debris all over the roadway, state police said.

The truck overturned near milepost 29.8 between Lebanon and Bedminster, causing the tires and debris inside to spill onto the road shortly before 6:30 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Peele said.

All lanes were re-opened around 9:30 a.m., Peele said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

