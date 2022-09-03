Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: 'Coming To Rape Your Family': NJ Man Admits Texting Racist Threats To Black MD Woman
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Speeding Driver Had Ecstasy Pills, Powder During Route 78 Traffic Stop, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Readington Township Police
Readington Township Police Photo Credit: Readington Township Police via Facebook

A driver stopped for speeding on Route 78 early Wednesday was found with both ecstasy pills and powder, authorities said.

Donald Thomas, 37, was stopped for speeding on Route 78 in Readington Township around 1:50 a.m., local police said.

Thomas, of East Orange, was found with several ecstasy pills and a bag of suspected crushed ecstacy, police said.

Thomas was charged with drug possession and issued summonses for speeding, maintenance of lamps, driving while suspended, and drug possession in a motor vehicle, authorities said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.