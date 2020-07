Residents were inside of a Blairstown home when someone fired two gunshots into it over the weekend, authorities said.

No injuries were reported during the Eisenhower Road incident around 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to local police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Blairstown Police Department at 908-362-8266.

