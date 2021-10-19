Contact Us
Several Homes Burglarized In Warren County, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Several homes were burglarized in the Greenwich Chase development in Greenwich Township on Saturday, Oct. 9, local police said.
Several homes were burglarized in the Greenwich Chase development in Greenwich Township on Saturday, Oct. 9, local police said. Photo Credit: Greenwich Township Police via Facebook

Police in Warren County are investigating a series of recent home burglaries.

Several homes were burglarized in the Greenwich Chase development in Greenwich Township on Saturday, Oct. 9, local police said.

A suspect — pictured above — was caught on surveillance footage carrying a crossbody bag, police added.

Anyone with information or additional surveillance footage is asked to call Greenwich Township Police Det. Kyle Lazier at 908-454-1054 ext. 21.

