Several Homes Burglarized In Warren County, Police Say

Police in Warren County are investigating a series of recent home burglaries.

Several homes were burglarized in the Greenwich Chase development in Greenwich Township on Saturday, Oct. 9, local police said.

A suspect — pictured above — was caught on surveillance footage carrying a crossbody bag, police added.

Anyone with information or additional surveillance footage is asked to call Greenwich Township Police Det. Kyle Lazier at 908-454-1054 ext. 21.

